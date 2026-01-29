Former Charlotte city councilwoman agrees to plea deal in wire fraud case

CHARLOTTE — Former Charlotte City Councilwoman Tiawana Brown has agreed to a plea deal in her federal wire fraud case.

She has agreed to plead guilty to a count of conspiracy, according to court documents.

Brown and her two daughters are accused of using COVID relief loans on personal expenses and a lavish birthday party.

This was before Brown was elected to city council.

According to the factual basis, Brown “received $43,333 in fraud proceeds from the SBA and the PPP lenders and attempted to receive an additional $20,000.”

Feds say Brown “spent the PPP and EIDL funds on personal expenditures, in violation of the PPP and EIDL loan terms. Approximately one month after receiving $20,833 in PPP loan proceeds, Brown spent approximately $15,000 for a birthday party for herself. Thus, the conspiracy, to the extent to which Brown was involved, caused losses greater than $40,000 but less than $95,000.”

The factual basis was signed by Brown’s attorney. He certified that Brown does not dispute it.

The plea agreement details have not been released. The document is sealed online. Brown still has to formally plead guilty in court. A court date has not been set. Brown’s daughter and co-defendant, Tijema Brown, requested a continuance Thursday.

Brown provided the following statement: “I wanted to get this behind me and it’s an agreement where the US prosecution has agreed to probation.”

