Former CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings recognized by district attorney

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Mecklenburg County’s District Attorney Spencer B. Merriweather III recognized some folks today for their service to the community.

Merriweather handed out five Above and Beyond Awards during the annual ceremony on Thursday.

One of the recipients was recently retired Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings.

“It’s truly an honor to come out here and speak with the district attorney and be recognized by the District Attorney’s Office,” said Jennings. “Like I said, he’s been exemplary these last five and a half years during my tenure as police chief and our partner in our quest to try to keep our community safe.”

Jennings said he will be spending the first couple of weeks of his retirement catching up on sleep, fishing, and enjoying life.

