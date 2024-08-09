Former coach accused of child sex crimes arrested again

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says a former coach and teacher who was arrested earlier this year for child sex charges has been arrested again.

Channel 9 reported back in May when Maxwell Sidney Fletcher of Mount Holly was arrested for multiple felony charges ranging from the Charlotte area to Myrtle Beach. Maxwell was accused of statutory sex offense of a child under 15 in Lincoln County, and he’s accused of providing players on his soccer team with pills and alcohol. Fletcher was also served with outstanding warrants from Catawba County for second-degree kidnapping and indecent liberties, among other charges.

According to Lincoln County Schools, Fletcher was an assistant coach for the men’s soccer team at East Lincoln High School in 2023. The district said he‘s no longer associated with the school system.

On Friday, the LCSO said that investigators had identified another victim in Lincoln County and an investigation into alleged sexual assault was finished on July 31. Fletcher was arrested again and charged with one count of felony crime against nature and felony second-degree forcible sex offense.

Fletcher was taken into custody again and held on a $100,000 secured bond, the sheriff’s office said.

