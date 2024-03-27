Former coach arrested, wanted on sex crimes with minor

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Cornelius police officers arrested Jason Dawson Monday, who is wanted for sex crimes with a minor in Ohio, and he’s recently been working with young athletes in our area.

Dawson was the head coach at a school in Columbus, Ohio, and is accused of having sex with one of his student-athletes about 100 times, according to court documents. Police said they even have video evidence of the crime.

Dawson was the women’s basketball coach at Christ the King Catholic High School in Huntersville from 2023 until earlier this month.

Jason Dawson

The school said in an email to parents there was “no reason to believe any issues occurred during this time and will let you know if there is new information to share.”

Dawson also worked at the Carolina Factory, which is an athletic training facility in Cornelius.

Carolina Factory said in a statement Dawson has been terminated and they’ve “informed parents about the actions we have taken.”

Dawson is in jail under a $1 million bond.

VIDEO: 3 arrested after police swarm area near popular Cornelius bar

3 arrested after police swarm area near popular Cornelius bar

©2024 Cox Media Group