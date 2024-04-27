Residents concerned after judge overrules decision blocking landfill in northwest Mecklenburg Co.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — One man’s trash is another man’s treasure, but citizens in northwest Mecklenburg County are worried about a possible landfill moving in.

Charlotte’s City Attorney says no work should be happening at a proposed landfill in northwest Mecklenburg County.

The Political Beat brought you this story last month.

A judge overturned a decision made by the city’s board of adjustment blocking the landfill.

The city is appealing the judge’s ruling.

Concerned neighbors flooded into the government center last Monday, asking for the city’s support.

“My little slice of heaven is going to be interrupted with a dump that has no liner for the soil we share, trucks that pollute the air, loud explosives, no management for what will be going into the landfill, and multiple other irritants,” Amanda Canupp, a resident, said.

“No variance has been issued because of our appeal,” said City Attorney Patrick Baker. “That has stopped the variance that would be issued to the applicant, so there shouldn’t be anything related to the variance because they don’t have one.”

The landfill is proposed for Kelly Road between Oakdale and Pleasant Grove Roads.

The city attorney says his staff is gathering information right now for a future court of appeals hearing.

(WATCH BELOW: Judge overturns city’s denial of northwest Charlotte landfill)

Judge overturns city's denial of northwest Charlotte landfill









































