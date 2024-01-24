Former Congressman’s home purchase among Mecklenburg County’s most expensive

CHARLOTTE — After selling his south Charlotte mansion to the CEO of locally based Sonic Automotive for $7.6 million, a former U.S. congressman paid half that price to buy a home nearby. It’s one of Mecklenburg County’s most expensive home sales in December.

Former Rep. Robert Pittenger and his wife, who sold their Quail Hollow estate to David B. Smith in November, bought a home in the gated Seven Eagles subdivision for $3.7 million. That stucco home boasts more than 6,600 square feet, five bedrooms, and five full and two half bathrooms. Its 0.81-acre lot is adjacent to Quail Hollow Club.

Built in 2001 and once owned by Charlotte businessman and sports backer Felix Sabates, the home last sold for $1.8 million in 2005.

But that wasn’t the top-priced residential sale of the month. A nearly 6,600-square-foot home on Lake Norman took the top spot, selling for about $7.67 million. It currently holds the record as the most expensive home sale in Canopy MLS. (Note: the $9.2 million sale of an Eastover mansion and adjacent lot, not listed in MLS, remains the priciest residential transaction here overall.)

