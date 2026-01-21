Former Elon chief of staff returns to guide merger with Queens University

CHARLOTTE — As Elon University and Queens University of Charlotte continue the merger process, a longtime Elon leader has returned to the university to help steer the integration.

Jeff Stein, who recently served as president of Mary Baldwin University in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, returned to Elon on Dec. 29 to serve as chief integration officer and executive vice president.

Read more at Charlotte Business Journal’s website here.

VIDEO: New full-time law program to launch in Charlotte with Elon-Queens merger

New full-time law program to launch in Charlotte with Elon-Queens merger

©2026 Cox Media Group