New full-time law program to launch in Charlotte with Elon-Queens merger

CHARLOTTE — Elon University announced Tuesday a new full-time law program will be created in Charlotte as part of a merger with Queens University.

The announcement brings Charlotte its first on-campus, full-time law school since the Charlotte School of Law closed its doors nearly a decade ago.

Elon and Queens have a definitive agreement to merge and will place the law school on Queens’ campus.

Stakeholders from both schools as well as members of Charlotte’s law community were there for the announcement Tuesday morning.

The program is set to start accepting applications in the fall and expects to open up in the fall of 2027. The full-time program plans to enroll 75 students.

The hope for administrators is to give Charlotte and surrounding communities a place to get an education where they didn’t have access.

“If you were a lawyer that started your career in Charlotte, you had to have been educated somewhere else,” Zak Kramer, dean of Elon University Law School, said. “It’s important to grow lawyers in the community that they’re going to serve, so they can form mentor relationships, they can form networks, they can give back, and they pay it forward to the community.”

Elon has offered a part-time flex program for law students since 2024. That program will also be continuing.

