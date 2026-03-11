Former EpiCentre to hit market

CHARLOTTE — One of Uptown’s most high-profile mixed-use developments is about to hit the market.

Washington, D.C.-based CW Capital has been preparing to bring Queen City Quarter, formerly the EpiCentre, to market in the first quarter of this year, according to commercial mortgage-backed securities loan documents.

The firm is the property’s special servicer. CBRE will list the development at 210 E. Trade St. in the next couple of weeks, Patrick Gildea, the firm’s vice chairman and co-head of U.S. office capital markets, confirmed to the Charlotte Business Journal Wednesday.

Gildea said CBRE plans to market the property broadly but also has certain investment groups it will reach out to directly. He said the right owner has the opportunity to breathe life back into the former nightlife hot spot. Queen City Quarter is currently owned by creditor Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB).

Deutsche foreclosed on the property in March 2022. It then bought the property at auction for $95 million in August 2022 as the sole bid.

“This is an opportunity to reposition Queen City Quarter. It needs to become something unique,” he said. “To do that, someone needs to invest real capital ... We have some groups in mind who can really rethink how (Queen City Quarter) can become a walkable destination and interact with the city.”

VIDEO: New businesses coming to former EpiCentre

