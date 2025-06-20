Former federal officer from Pineville charged with distributing child sexual abuse material

CHARLOTTE — Philip Andrew Douglass, a former federal officer from Pineville, appeared in court Friday to face charges of possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

Douglass, 42, was charged following allegations that he knowingly distributed and possessed CSAM between July 24 and August 20, 2024. During this period, he was employed as an Enforcement and Removal Operations Officer with Homeland Security Investigations.

U.S. Attorney Russ Ferguson announced the charges, alongside Chip Hawley, Director of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), which is leading the investigation.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to holding accountable those who commit crimes involving vulnerable children, especially those serving in positions of public trust,” said Ferguson. “I commend the SBI for their investigative work on this case and I thank Homeland Security Investigations for their assistance throughout the investigation.”

Douglass made his initial court appearance before Magistrate Judge David C. Keesler. He was released on bond under conditions including electronic monitoring and warrantless searches by the U.S. Probation Office.

VIDEO: Former police officer convicted of possession of child sex abuse material