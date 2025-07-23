Former flight attendant sentenced to 18.5 years for bathroom recordings

CHARLOTTE — A former American Airlines flight attendant who recorded girls in an airplane bathroom will spend 18.5 years in prison.

Estes Thompson III was sentenced Wednesday in Massachusetts.

Former American Airlines flight attendant Estes Thompson III has been sentenced to 18.5 years in prison. He secretly recorded girls in the airplane bathroom. Several of the victims were on flights to and from Charlotte @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/dZuz0Ym7Iu — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) July 23, 2025

Several of the victims were on flights to or from Charlotte.

The judge told Thompson his crimes were appalling, and the children lost their innocence.

Thompson recorded at least five girls over a nine-month period.

Statement from lawyers representing one of the minor victims from Charlotte:

“We are pleased that the perpetrator has been sentenced to a lengthy prison term so that he can no longer prey on young girls.

“But no family should ever have to endure what these families have gone through. It’s deeply troubling that an American Airlines employee was able to exploit his position in such a calculated and invasive way. American Airlines owes these families — and the public — answers and meaningful reforms to ensure this can never happen again.”

