Flight attendant pleads guilty to recording underage girls in lavatory

CHARLOTTE — The former American Airlines flight attendant from Charlotte who was caught hiding a camera in the lavatory pleaded guilty to federal charges Thursday morning.

Channel 9 first reported when Estes Carter Thompson III was arrested in 2023. It happened on a flight from Charlotte to Boston.

Police said an underage girl went to the bathroom on the flight and was stopped by Thompson before going in. Thompson said he had to collect trash, and the girl went inside the lavatory when he was done. That’s when she found a phone that was taped to the toilet and recording video.

The girl’s parents confronted Thompson on the flight, and he was arrested in Massachusetts on arrival.

After Thompson’s arrest, the FBI searched his iCloud account and found four more instances between January and August 2023 when Thompson recorded a minor in an aircraft lavatory. The victims were reported to be aged 7, 9, 11, and 14.

American Airlines told Channel 9 that Thompson’s employment was terminated following his arrest.

Last month, Channel 9 reported when the victim’s family agreed to a settlement after a civil lawsuit was filed. The details of the settlement are confidential, but the family’s attorney says it is “reasonable and proper ... [and] in the best interests of the minor-plaintiff and adequately protects the minor-plaintiff’s interest.”

Thursday morning, Thompson pleaded guilty to felony sexual exploitation of children and possession of child pornography depicting a prepubescent minor.

Thompson is scheduled to be sentenced on June 17, according to an attorney for the victims.

