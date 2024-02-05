Former football player, local trainer translates his skills onto lacrosse field

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A former football player and local trainer is setting the standard for movement on the lacrosse field.

When Ethan Cobb needed help getting quicker on the lacrosse field, he went to Steth Monroe at Roe Pro Fitness & Athletics. There was only one problem.

“I don’t know lacrosse at all,” Monroe said.

But if there’s one thing Monroe does know, it’s how to get from point A to point B as fast as possible.

“More efficiency in your movement -- that’s what we’re all about,” he said.

So Coach Roe, as he’s affectionately known at the facility he founded in 2016, tried to translate the language he knew from the football field to the sport unfamiliar to him.

It wasn’t long after that he was contacted by Peter Case, then the head coach of the Weddington High School women’s lacrosse team and the father of Jordyn Case, one of the best lacrosse players in the country. They needed Monroe’s program to make them quicker on the field.

“The first group ever, I had a Stanford commit, Virginia Tech commit, Michigan commit. I’m like alright, so if you can figure out how to make this make sense for them to help them move in their sport at the highest level that they’re playing at, you should be good,” Monroe said.

Out of that first session grew Dodge City Lax, which has seen countless young women come though to train and 20,000 follow the Instagram page.

