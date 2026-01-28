Former furniture plant in Conover listed for sale

CONOVER, N.C. — A former furniture plant in Conover is officially up for sale, the Hickory Daily Record reported.
The Kroehler building is listed at $14 million.
The plant shut down late last year, which put close to 200 people out of work.
Some of those former employees filed a class action lawsuit saying they were not given the 60 days of advanced written notice.
They are asking for backpay, paid benefits, and civil penalties.
