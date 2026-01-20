‘Blindsided’: Furniture workers sue over lack of layoff notice

CONOVER, N.C. — Workers at a Conover furniture plant who were laid off over the holidays filed a class-action lawsuit because they said they were blindsided.

The lawsuit claims hundreds of workers at Kroehler Furniture in Catawba County didn’t receive proper notice prior to the layoffs.

The workers were “not provided 60 days of advance written notice of their termination … as required by the WARN Act,” according to the lawsuit.

The Kroehler name has been in the furniture industry since the late 1800s.

Workers said the plant in Conover, which has been there for four decades, made furniture for Value City Furniture Stores.

However, its owner, American Signature, announced late last year that it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Kroehler officials said it was closing, “because of a significant reduction of business.”

Trey Finger, who was the shipping manager at Kroehler, is named as a plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Finger said that he and others lost their benefits.

“Blindsided. It was unfortunate,” Finger said. “A lot of people were affected. We have people now that still don’t have insurance. Still haven’t received any benefits yet.”

Finger is still looking for a job.

The plaintiffs are asking for payment of any benefits they may have lost, backpay, and any civil penalties against the company.

Channel 9 reached out to the company about the lawsuit but have not heard back.

