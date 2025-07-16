Former Gaston County Sheriff’s Office employee indicted for false time records

GASTONIA, N.C. — A former Gaston County Sheriff’s Office employee, Ryan Lamar Poole, has been indicted for felony obtaining property by false pretense after an investigation into allegations of falsifying time records.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation began the investigation on July 22, 2024, following requests from Gaston County Sheriff Chad Hawkins and District Attorney Travis Page.

On July 16, 2025, NCSBI personnel served the order for arrest on Ryan Lamar Poole, who was subsequently given a $10,000 unsecured bond. A trial date has not yet been set.

The Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office said they were refraining from commenting further due to the ongoing nature of the case.

VIDEO: Former Charlotte televangelist to be sentenced for tax evasion, falsifying returns

Former Charlotte televangelist to be sentenced for tax evasion, falsifying returns Former Charlotte televangelist to be sentenced for tax evasion, falsifying returns

©2025 Cox Media Group