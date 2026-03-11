Former Gastonia officer sentenced in federal firearms case

GASTONIA, N.C. — A former Gastonia police officer has been sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for straw purchasing a firearm.

U.S. Attorney Russ Ferguson announced that 28‑year‑old Xana Dayanae Dove will also serve two years of supervised release.

Federal officials emphasized that law enforcement officers are not exempt from accountability, noting that violations of public trust will be prosecuted without special treatment.

According to court documents, Dove purchased a Springfield Hellcat Pro 9mm pistol from a licensed dealer in Belmont in May 2023 and falsely claimed on ATF Form 4473 that she was the actual buyer.

The court ordered the firearm forfeited as part of her sentence. Dove will report to the Federal Bureau of Prisons once a facility is designated.

