Former Hornets star arrested in FBI sports gambling probe

CHARLOTTE — A former Charlotte Hornets player is in custody as part of an FBI sports betting gambling investigation.

According to ABC News, Terry Rozier was arrested Thursday morning. He’s among six people accused of turning professional basketball into a criminal gambling operation by using inside information to place unlawful wagers.

FBI Director Kash Patel is expected to hold a news conference at 10 a.m. to provide more information about the case.

Rozier was traded from the Hornets to the Miami Heat in 2024.

