Former IT worker sues Mooresville saying he was retaliated against

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A former town of Mooresville IT worker is suing saying he was retaliated against for reporting security video he said showed the mayor walking around town hall without pants on.

The lawsuit says the video showed the mayor arriving with a woman around midnight one night in October 2024.

It says the employee reported it to his boss.

The town’s third-party investigator and a Mooresville police K-9 team interviewed him in June 2025 and accused him of leaking information.

The lawsuit says the worker was fired less than a month later.

He’s suing for lost wages, a damaged reputation and more.

Channel 9 reached out to the town of Mooresville and the mayor and have not heard back.

©2026 Cox Media Group