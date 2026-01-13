Rowan County Sheriff’s Office indicts two detectives on theft and obstruction charges

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Sheriff Travis Allen of Rowan County initiated an internal investigation on March 12, 2025, concerning the improper handling of items recovered in a stolen property case.

Following the investigation, two detectives were indicted on charges of larceny by employee and obstruction of justice.

The investigation was prompted by a discovery made by a division supervisor, not an external complaint.

In his commitment to transparency, Sheriff Allen requested an independent inquiry by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation shortly after the incident came to light.

Allen emphasized the importance of accountability within his office. “It is my desire as Sheriff to always be transparent and ensure that our deputies are operating legally and within policy,” he stated.

He added that any violations of law or policy will be dealt with immediately.

As a result of the internal investigation, which confirmed the incident as isolated, two detectives, Jeremy Dwayne Thomason and Christopher Michael Greer, were terminated.

Their cases were presented to the Randolph County District Attorney’s Office by Jan. 12, leading to their indictment by a Grand Jury.

On Jan. 12, 2026, both detectives were indicted on charges of larceny by an employee and obstruction of justice.

Greer turned himself in to the authorities on Jan. 13 and received a $5,000.00 unsecured bond.

Meanwhile, Thomason has agreed to surrender but has not done so as of the latest update.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office continues to maintain oversight as the legal process unfolds regarding the indicted detectives.

Updates regarding their cases will be provided as new information becomes available.

VIDEO: Kings Mountain officer suspended without pay after domestic violence arrest

Kings Mountain officer suspended without pay after domestic violence arrest

©2026 Cox Media Group