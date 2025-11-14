Former Kannapolis teacher accused of sex crimes released on bond

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — After facing charges of child sex crimes, a former Kannapolis Middle School teacher is currently out of jail on bond.

According to court documents, Jordan Hawk bonded out of jail that same day she was extradited from Florida last week.

Hawk is charged with indecent liberties with a minor after allegedly targeting a 12-year-old boy in her class with special needs.

The district said she resigned earlier this year.

VIDEO: Former Kannapolis teacher arrested for indecent liberties with student

Former Kannapolis teacher arrested for indecent liberties with student

©2025 Cox Media Group