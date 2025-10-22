Former Kannapolis teacher arrested for indecent liberties with student

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A former teacher from Kannapolis has been arrested in Florida in connection with a child sex abuse case out of North Carolina, Channel 9 confirmed on Wednesday.

According to jail records in Miami-Dade County, Jordan Hawk, 27, was arrested on a fugitive warrant out of North Carolina. She was booked into custody on Tuesday.

A spokesperson with Kannapolis told Channel 9 that Hawk is facing four charges of indecent liberties with a minor. The spokesperson said the incidents “took place earlier this year when Ms. Hawk was teaching at a local school.”

Officials said the incidents involved a juvenile student at Kannapolis Middle School.

Family members of the victim reached out to Channel 9 with concerns about the allegations in March of this year, and we reached out to Kannapolis City Schools for a comment. At the time, Interim Superintendent Chip Buckwell told us that “an investigation is underway and the outcome of the investigation will dictate the appropriate actions.”

Hawk is expected to be extradited back to North Carolina. She has a hearing in Florida set for early November.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

