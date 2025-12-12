Former Lincolnton teacher arrested after allegedly working with teens at McDonald’s

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A former teacher convicted of child sex crimes is in trouble again.
Brittain Nichols has been charged with a sex offender violation after being accused of training teenagers at a McDonald’s in Mooresville.
According to arrest warrants, Nichols was training two young employees while working at the fast food restaurant on Brawley School Road.
In 2023, Nichols resigned as a music teacher from Battleround Elementary School in Lincolnton after sexually abusing five students.
According to court records, Nichols took a plea deal in connection with that case. He was then sentenced to probation.
Channel 9 has reached out to McDonald’s to learn if Nichols is still employed. He was released from jail on bond following his recent arrest.
