Former Lincolnton teacher arrested after allegedly working with teens at McDonald’s

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A former teacher convicted of child sex crimes is in trouble again.

Brittain Nichols has been charged with a sex offender violation after being accused of training teenagers at a McDonald’s in Mooresville.

Brittain Nichols

According to arrest warrants, Nichols was training two young employees while working at the fast food restaurant on Brawley School Road.

In 2023, Nichols resigned as a music teacher from Battleround Elementary School in Lincolnton after sexually abusing five students.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Sex offender arrested for training juveniles in Mooresville

Lincolnton teacher accused of sex crimes involving elementary school students

According to court records, Nichols took a plea deal in connection with that case. He was then sentenced to probation.

Channel 9 has reached out to McDonald’s to learn if Nichols is still employed. He was released from jail on bond following his recent arrest.

VIDEO: Lincolnton teacher accused of sex crimes involving elementary school students

Lincolnton teacher accused of sex crimes involving elementary school students

©2025 Cox Media Group