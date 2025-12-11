Sex offender arrested for training juveniles in Mooresville

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Brittain Lee Nichols, a registered sex offender, was arrested on December 5 for violating sex offender supervision laws by training juveniles at a business in Mooresville.

Nichols, 32, was identified by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office after receiving information about his involvement with juvenile employees.

Investigators confirmed Nichols had been training juveniles at the business located on Brawley School Road.

Sheriff Darren Campbell reported the incident, stating that the investigation was initiated after receiving a tip about Nichols’ activities.

Detective Padgett interviewed witnesses and obtained personnel and training records from the business to gather evidence.

The investigation quickly revealed that Nichols had indeed been training juvenile employees.

An arrest warrant was issued for Nichols on the charge of felony sex offender supervision of a child.

Following his arrest, Nichols was transported to the Iredell County Detention Center, where he was given a $25,000 secured bond.

VIDEO: Charlotte brewery owner accused of breaking into home, raping child

Charlotte brewery owner accused of breaking into home, raping child

©2025 Cox Media Group