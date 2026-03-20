Former Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson retracts accusations of false reporting in new podcast

NORTH CAROLINA — Former Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson is speaking out for the first time since his loss to Governor Josh Stein in 2024.

On a new podcast called “After the Call,” Robinson said there is some truth to previous claims tied to a report accusing him of posting graphic messages on a porn website, and it comes a year after CNN reported Robinson referred to himself as a “Black Nazi”, called civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. a racial slur and expressed support for reinstating slavery.

He was accused of doing it all under an alias in the comment section of a porn site. At the time, Robinson denied the claims and filed a lawsuit against CNN that was later dropped.

In his new interview, Robinson admitted to having a porn obsession but doubled down on his claim that someone else copied his writing style to frame him.

“There was enough meat on the bone from conversations that I’d had with people, long before I became lieutenant governor, to make those things possible for them to be crafted,” Robinson said. “I certainly count them as things that people may have falsely attributed to me, but I don’t deny the fact that at some point I said enough salacious things that they could certainly make it seem as so.”

Robinson also said he may have reacted differently to CNN’s reporting but was afraid of hurting President Trump’s chances in the 2024 election.

He says he wants to use his experience as a lesson for young men.

“It’s the biggest regret in my life that as a young man, I didn’t do that, but at the same time, I feel like a lot of ways, it’s the biggest blessing I’ve ever had, because now I can impart that wisdom to people to either get out of the problems they’re in now, or I can help them to avoid those problems in the future,” Robinson said.

Robinson did not say if he plans to run again for office.

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