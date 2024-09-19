Report: Mark Robinson allegedly calls himself ‘black NAZI,’ supports slavery in porn site comments

NORTH CAROLINA — An explosive story from CNN alleges North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson made dozens of disturbing comments on a porn forum in which he referred to himself as a “black NAZI!” and expressed support for reinstating slavery.

According to CNN, Robinson said he liked watching transgender pornography and referred to himself as a “perv” in archived messages.

Breaking via CNN: ‘I’m a black NAZI!’: NC GOP nominee for governor made dozens of disturbing comments on porn forum #ncpol https://t.co/Au1NWbWyVG — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) September 19, 2024

CNN also said Robinson went into detail while describing watching women in gym showers as a 14-year-old.

The news organization reports the comments were all made more than a decade ago, before Robinson entered into politics. They said they positively identified the username as Robinson’s using “a litany of biographical details and a shared email address between the two.”

Robinson, a Republican, is campaigning against Democrat Josh Stein, the North Carolina Attorney General, to be the state’s next governor. In a post on social media Thursday, Robinson denied what he called “salacious tabloid trash” and alleged it came from Stein’s campaign.

I wanted to take a minute to address the latest outrageous lies coming from my opponent’s dishonest campaign: #ncgov #ncpol pic.twitter.com/RtteVUiozr — Mark Robinson (@markrobinsonNC) September 19, 2024

“Let me reassure you, the things that you will see in that story, those are not the words of Mark Robinson,” he said in the video posted just before 3 p.m. “You know my words, you know my character.”

Robinson ended his video by saying he plans to stay in the race for North Carolina governor. But already, calls are growing for him to suspend his campaign.

Scott Lassiter, a Republican nominee for the North Carolina Senate, said Robinson needed to step down “to allow a quality candidate to finish this race.”

Stein’s campaign called Robinson “unfit to be governor.”

“North Carolinians already know Mark Robinson is completely unfit to be Governor,” their statement reads. “Josh remains focused on winning this campaign so that together we can build a safer, stronger North Carolina for everyone.”

The first North Carolina ballots for the 2024 general election will be made available at 12:01 a.m. Friday.

Previous controversies

The allegations Thursday stand in stark contrast with comments Robinson has previously made about the LGBTQ-plus community.

Last year, Robinson delivered a sermon to members of a Mooresville church. He blasted churches that welcome LGBTQ-plus members in his remarks.

“Yes, I said it. Makes me sick every time I see it, when I pass a church that flies that rainbow flag, which is a direct spit in the face to God Almighty,” Robinson said at one point.

And in 2021, the Associated Press reported when the Human Rights Campaign, Democratic lawmakers, and the White House decried comments that he had made to another church congregation in Randolph County.

“There’s no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth,” Robinson told the Asbury Baptist Church congregation in Seagrove in June 2021.

Robinson recently sat down with Channel 9′s Hunter Sáenz about several issues affecting North Carolinians that he could have the final say on if he’s elected as the next governor. On Friday, we told you about his stance on abortion. On Monday, we shared his views on education and transportation funding.

On Wednesday, Channel 9 learned there will be no debate for the North Carolina governor’s race for the first time since 1972. That’s despite both candidates expressing interest last week, according to The Assembly.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: As mail ballots prepare to go out, leading NC Gov candidates visit area)

As mail ballots prepare to go out, leading NC Gov candidates visit area





©2024 Cox Media Group