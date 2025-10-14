Charlotte mayor announces findings of corruption probe

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and members of the city council held a press conference on Tuesday afternoon to announce the findings of a third-party investigation into corruption allegations made by Councilmember Victoria Watlington.

The investigation was initiated after Councilmember Watlington described “unethical and frankly illegal” activities within the city government in an email to her supporters.

Her comments followed a Channel 9 investigation that revealed a secret settlement between the city council and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings.

In July, the Charlotte City Council hired outside legal counsel to look into the corruption allegations.

Patrick Flanagan of Cranfill Sumner, a law firm, was appointed to conduct the investigation.

The controversy began when Watlington’s email raised concerns about the settlement with Jennings, prompting the interim city attorney to inform potential airport bond investors about the allegations.

Watlington later clarified and walked back her comments, but the investigation proceeded to address the concerns raised.

On Tuesday, Lyles said that the report revealed there is no merit to any unethicial, immoral, or illegal activities within the Charlotte city government.

“While some processes and communications could be improved, these issues do not amount to misconduct or corruption,” the law firm stated in the report.

