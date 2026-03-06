Former senator resigns from NC State Board of Elections

A former Mecklenburg County state senator has resigned from the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

Bob Rucho stepped down from the five-member board on Thursday.

As a member of the board, Rucho donated to the Iredell and Catawba County sheriffs, which is not allowed.

He also made posts in support of Senate leader Phil Berger in his race.

Angela Hawkins from Wake County is taking Rucho’s place on the board.

