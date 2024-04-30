Former NASCAR driver lists Concord mansion for sale at $5.9M

CONCORD, N.C. — Former NASCAR driver Robby Faggart is selling his mansion near Charlotte for nearly $6 million.

The racing veteran listed his 53.7-acre estate in Concord for sale at $5.9 million on April 26. It has more than 9,200 square feet, with five bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms.

The home was built in 1996 with a focus on craftsmanship and custom features, listing brokerage Premier Sotheby’s International Realty said. That includes a slate tile roof, copper gutters, reclaimed plank flooring from a New York City mill, 200-year-old wood floors imported from Oklahoma and a more than 400-year-old wood front door from Mexico.

The gated entry leads to two aerated ponds, two garage workshops with more than 9,000 square feet, a pool, expansive patio area and private boat dock and pier.

