Former NC Governor Roy Cooper makes visit to local owned business

CHARLOTTE — Former North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, now a U.S. Senate candidate, visited a Black woman-owned coffee shop in Charlotte on Friday to support small businesses.

During his visit, Cooper criticized the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, arguing that they negatively impact small businesses and consumers.

“We start off with these chaotic indiscriminate tariffs that are being placed all across the world by this administration,” Cooper said. “You know who’s paying it? This small business, small businesses across North Carolina and this country and their employees and the consumer.”

The race to fill the NC U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Thom Tillis is between Roy Cooper and Michael Whatley.

