Former NC police chief accused of rape

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — A former police chief and officer with multiple agencies in North Carolina is now facing a felony charge for second-degree rape, Channel 9 learned this week.

According to court records, William Chad Green was arrested on Sunday and booked into custody in Stanly County. Green is accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl.

A warrant for Green’s arrest says that the victim was either physically or mentally incapacitated at the time.

William Chad Green

Channel 9 got a tip that Green was a former law enforcement officer, and we started looking into his employment records in the Charlotte area.

A town administrator in Norwood said Green was the former police chief there, serving in the role from August 2014 to June 2015. The Oakboro Police Department also confirmed that Green was an officer in Oakboro at one time.

We’re working on getting more details on the investigation. Check back with Channel 9 for the latest updates.

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