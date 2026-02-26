Former NC Senator Charlie Dannelly dies at 101

CHARLOTTE — Former North Carolina Senator and longtime representative for Mecklenburg County Charlie Dannelly has died at the age of 101, according to the Black Political Caucus.

“We are saddened to share the passing of Charlie Dannelly, a towering figure in Charlotte and Mecklenburg County whose life of service spanned education, public service, military service, and community leadership.

Mr. Dannelly was a retired educator, former Charlotte City Council member, and a long‑serving member of the North Carolina Senate, where he represented Mecklenburg County for nearly two decades. Throughout his life, he was a steadfast advocate for education, civic engagement, civil rights, and affordable housing, helping to shape opportunities and open doors for generations across our community.

It was a true honor for the BPC to host and celebrate Mr. Dannelly’s 100th birthday in August of 2024, a joyful and historic occasion that allowed us to recognize not only an extraordinary milestone, but a life that left an enduring and indelible legacy.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones, and all who were touched by his life.

More information regarding services will be shared as it becomes available."

— Black Political Caucus