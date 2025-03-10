2 charged with embezzling from Lincoln County charity

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Two people have been charged with embezzlement from L-Town Charities in Lincoln County following an investigation by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation began after board members of the non-profit reported financial irregularities, leading to the discovery of unauthorized expenditures by the charity’s president and vice-president.

“At this point in the investigation, it does not appear that any other board members or anyone else associated with the charity was involved in the misuse of the finances other than the two people that have been charged,” said Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Detective Jon Propst.

According to detectives, the president of L-Town Charities used the charity’s bank card for online sports betting, totaling over $300,000 in six months.

Additionally, the vice president used funds for personal vehicle maintenance. Kevin Joe Turner, 49, of Lincolnton, was charged with one felony count of embezzlement involving more than $100,000. He received a $10,000 secured bond. Melanie Dambrosio Turner, 50, of Lincolnton, was charged with one felony count of embezzlement involving less than $100,000 and received a $5,000 secured bond. Both individuals are scheduled to make their first court appearances on March 10, 2025.

The investigation remains open and ongoing, with detectives continuing to review and obtain more information regarding the financial misconduct at L-Town Charities.

