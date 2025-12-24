Former NC governor Roy Cooper supporting ban on individual stock trading in Congress

CHARLOTTE — Former North Carolina governor and current U.S. Senate candidate Roy Cooper is throwing support behind a hot topic in Washington.

Cooper says he supports a ban on individual stock trading for members of Congress and top executive branch officials.

Congress recently held a hearing on the possible ban as support has increased from both Republican and Democratic leaders.

“A lot of people just don’t trust Washington politicians. That’s because too many of them look after themselves, and not the people they’re supposed to serve,” Cooper said in a recent statement. “But leaders are elected to serve the people they represent, not to trade a company’s stock on insider knowledge to get rich. It’s past time to ban individual stock trading for members of Congress and top Executive Branch officials.”

In a study this year, researchers at the University of California at San Diego found more than 86 percent of the voting public would support banning members of Congress from trading stocks.

