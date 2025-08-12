Former North Meck basketball standout hosts youth basketball camp in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. — Isaiah Evans, a former North Meck High School star and current Duke basketball guard, hosted his first youth camp this morning at Carolina Courts in Concord.

The camp, attended by about 80 kids, focused on basketball skills as well as life skills such as discipline and hard work. Evans partnered with the local non-profit ‘Destined for Greatness’ to organize the event.

“I’m super thankful, bottom line. This is something special to me, and again, we’re getting bigger and better next year,” said Evans. “I’m just super thankful for all the kids coming out, and all the parents that brought the kids out.”

During the camp, Evans took time to engage with the participants by taking photos and signing shirts and McDonald’s All-American cards.

The camp is expected to grow in the coming years.

