NC State basketball team denied lost NIL earnings after court dismisses NCAA lawsuit

RALEIGH, N.C. — Members of the 1983 NC State basketball team will not get any lost NIL earnings after a judge dismissed the lawsuit against the NCAA.

The team sued claiming the NCAA used their name, image, and likeness without their consent in the marketing of the men’s basketball tournament.

They also claimed the NCAA profited off advertisements that were played before watching highlights of the game on the institution’s website.

According to our partners at the Charlotte Observer, Judge Mark A. Davis approved the NCAA’s request to dismiss on Wednesday, citing a four-year statute of limitations on antitrust claims and a three-year statute of limitations on the plaintiffs’ claims of invasion of privacy and unjust enrichment.

VIDEO: Could NIL be legalized for NC public high school athletes?

Could NIL be legalized for NC public high school athletes?

©2025 Cox Media Group