Former officer accused of harassment wants ankle monitor removed

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A judge in Rock Hill is set to decide whether former Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer Dylan Lineberger can remove his ankle monitor after being accused of harassment.

Lineberger appeared in a Rock Hill court Thursday. He is accused of throwing Pepto Bismol on his ex-girlfriend’s car, driving past her apartment nine times, and following her to a grocery store in an attempt to contact her.

Lineberger has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. The Rock Hill Herald reports that he resigned from CMPD in April.

The Herald reports the judge’s decision on the removal of Lineberger’s ankle monitor is still pending. There’s no word on when the ruling will be made.

©2025 Cox Media Group