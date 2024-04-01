Local

Former Panther’s flag football league churns out star talent

By Phil Orban, wsoctv.com and WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — When former Carolina Panther Charles Johnson launched his flag football league four years ago, it was hard to imagine how fast it would grow.

Now, one of his players, Brayden Gates-Boyd, has a chance to make USA Football’s Flag Junior National Team.

“[Johnson] told me there’s always a person that’s trying to be better than the next person, so you have to be better than the person that’s trying to be better than you,” he said.

