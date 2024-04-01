Former Panther’s flag football league churns out star talent

CHARLOTTE — When former Carolina Panther Charles Johnson launched his flag football league four years ago, it was hard to imagine how fast it would grow.

Now, one of his players, Brayden Gates-Boyd, has a chance to make USA Football’s Flag Junior National Team.

“[Johnson] told me there’s always a person that’s trying to be better than the next person, so you have to be better than the person that’s trying to be better than you,” he said.

>> Sports Director Phil Orban has more in the video at the top of the page.

(WATCH BELOW: Panthers highlight flag football in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools before preseason game)

Panthers highlight flag football in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools before preseason game

©2024 Cox Media Group