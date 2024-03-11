Charlotte native working to fulfill dream of competing Olympic games

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte native and Jay M. Robinson graduate Madison Fulford is hoping to compete in the first-ever flag football event at the 2028 games in Los Angeles.

Channel 9′s Phil Orban spoke to Fulford about her journey.

>>In the video at the top of the page, watch Orban’s full conversation with Fulford.

(WATCH BELOW: ‘Prevent the erasure’: Group defends Black history in the classroom)

‘Prevent the erasure’: Group defends Black history in the classroom

©2024 Cox Media Group