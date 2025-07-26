Former Panthers player lists home for $10.7M

CHARLOTTE — A former Carolina Panthers linebacker, now with the Buffalo Bills, has listed his south Charlotte mansion for sale at more than $10 million.

Shaq Thompson, who played for the NFL Panthers for 10 seasons, is looking to sell his Carmel Park home for $10.7 million. It’s off Fairview Road and about 2 miles from SouthPark.

The residential property spans 1.69 acres with nearly 11,000 square feet of interior space, according to listing details. It has six bedrooms and six full and two half bathrooms. Ben Bowen, with Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, is the listing broker.

“Buyers will pay a premium not to have to go through a process of 3 years minimum to build a home like this,” Bowen said in an email. “By the time you find a lot, design a house, build the house, a buyer is likely looking at a 3- (to) 4-year timeframe before they are living in their new home.”

Bowen said he weighed several factors when determining the home’s listing price, including its design and build quality, age, location and special features such as a detached gym with a sauna and steam shower, a sports court and a large, private yard. Other homes in the surrounding area have sold in off-market transactions that support the listing price, he added.

