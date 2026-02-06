Former Panthers star Luke Kuechly heading to Pro Football Hall of Fame

CHARLOTTE — Carolina Panthers legend Luke Kuechly will be a Pro Football Hall of Famer.

He was chosen to represent the class of 2026 on Thursday night at the yearly NFL Honors Show.

In his eight-year career, all with the Panthers, the linebacker won Defensive Rookie of the Year and then Defensive Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons.

This was the second year that he was eligible for the Hall of Fame.

