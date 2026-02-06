Local

Former Panthers star Luke Kuechly heading to Pro Football Hall of Fame

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina Panthers CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 12: Luke Kuechly #59 of the Carolina Panthers after a safety in the fourth quarter during their game at Bank of America Stadium on September 12, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images) (Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Carolina Panthers legend Luke Kuechly will be a Pro Football Hall of Famer.

He was chosen to represent the class of 2026 on Thursday night at the yearly NFL Honors Show.

In his eight-year career, all with the Panthers, the linebacker won Defensive Rookie of the Year and then Defensive Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons.

This was the second year that he was eligible for the Hall of Fame.

(WATCH BELOW: Coby White returns to North Carolina as Hornets complete trade with Bulls)

Coby White returns to North Carolina as Hornets complete trade with Bulls

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read