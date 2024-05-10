Former Panthers WR Steve Smith Sr. to be inducted into NC Sports Hall of Fame

CHARLOTTE — Former Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. is among the class of 11 sports legends being inducted into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame.

This year marks the 60th class for the hall. Inductees will be enshrined Friday night in a special ceremony at the Charlotte Convention Center.

Steve Smith is joined by longtime Davidson basketball coach Bob McKillop, who coached future NBA legend Stephen Curry, and Charlotte native Jim Nantz, who traveled the world as an Emmy Award-winning broadcaster.

“The dream started here as a little boy, wanting to grow up and tell stories about sports heroes,” Nantz said.

“You look at who’s in it and you say ‘my goodness, these are rockstars,’” McKillop said.

“It’s a moment you try to put into words but you end up stumbling a lot of times,” Smith said.

The exhibit for the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame is in Raleigh at the North Carolina Museum of History.

