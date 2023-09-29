Police officer fired, accused of distributing child sex abuse material

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A police officer in Rock Hill was suspended and later fired for allegations regarding child sex abuse material.

Officer Daniel Shealy is accused of possession and distributing child sex abuse material.

On Thursday, investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force met with Shealy to discuss the investigation into the accusations.

He was immediately suspended by Rock Hill PD, and the following internal investigation led to his termination.

Shealy was transported to the Moss Justice Center and faces criminal charges.

The Rock Hill PD said there is no indication that the allegations occurred while Shealy was on duty.

According to our partners at CN2 in Rock Hill, Shealy was a school resource officer at South Pointe High School in 2022.

Shealy began working for the RHPD in January of 2011.

Channel 9 has reached out to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office to learn what charges Shealy faces.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH: Board that reviews complaints against Rock Hill police could see major changes)

Board that reviews complaints against Rock Hill police could see major changes

©2023 Cox Media Group