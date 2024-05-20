Local

Former President Donald Trump expected to attend Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Donald Trump President Donald Trump speaks before the start of the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Alex Brandon/AP)

CHARLOTTE — Former President and current Republican nominee Donald Trump is expected to be in Charlotte this weekend.

A spokesperson with Charlotte Motor Speedway told Channel 9 on Monday afternoon that Trump is expected to attend this week’s Coca-Cola 600, which takes place the Sunday before Memorial Day each year.

The North Carolina Republican Party convention is set for this weekend in Greensboro. Former President Trump attended the Daytona 500 in 2020 while he was still in office.

