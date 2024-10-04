Former Ranlo officer charged with stalking woman, police say

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. — A former Ranlo Reserve Officer has been charged with stalking a woman.

According to police, the alleged incidents occurred in Cherryville over a period of months.

The allegations claim Dell Garren was captured on video camera walking around the woman’s home at all hours of the night and even looking into her car. This is after the woman repeatedly told Garren not to return.

Garren is also accused of following the woman’s car and making several unwelcome phone calls, according to arrest warrants.

Police said Garren had just taken an oath as a reserve officer from the Ranlo Police Department. He had already received his badge but not his uniform when the allegations came to light.

Ranlo investigators then told Garren that they were launching an internal investigation. He resigned minutes later, according to police.

“You’re disheartened, and you’re disappointed to hear something like that. But hopefully, what is reassuring is that we immediately took swift action. And within 45 minutes, all of the things that we could have possibly handled, we did,” said Town Manager Charlie Hansen.

Before his stint at the Ranlo Police Department, Garren previously worked for the Cherryville Police Department before retiring.

