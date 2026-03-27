MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office has announced that longtime law enforcement leader Ricky Robbins will join its executive team as chief deputy beginning April 1.

In his new role, Robbins will support Sheriff Garry L. McFadden in guiding the agency’s overall strategy and daily operations.

Former sheriff candidate Ricky Robbins joins Garry McFadden as chief deputy (MCSO)

He will oversee both the Courts Division and the Field Operations Division, two major components of MCSO’s service to residents and the judicial system.

Robbins brings more than 40 years of experience to the position. He began his career with the Charlotte Police Department, now the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, where he served in patrol, SWAT, crash investigations, and homicide.

His career has spanned decades of growth and change in Mecklenburg County law enforcement, and MCSO leaders say that institutional knowledge will be invaluable.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office leadership team praised the hire.

Chief of Staff Valerie M. Fields said Robbins’ professionalism and collaborative approach will strengthen the agency’s work.

Chief of Detention Celeste D. Youngblood called him a proven leader dedicated to public service.

Sheriff Garry L. McFadden said Robbins’ experience aligns with the office’s mission to promote safety, accountability, and trust across the county.

MCSO said it looks forward to integrating Robbins into its leadership structure and continuing efforts to enhance public safety, transparency, and community partnerships throughout Mecklenburg County.

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