Charlotte’s sheriff race draws big crowds at polling locations

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Voters in Charlotte are turning out in high numbers for a competitive sheriff’s race that will determine the next officeholder in Tuesday’s primary election.

Because no Republicans are running for the position, the winner of the primary will become the sheriff.

The race features four candidates: Garry McFadden, Ricky Robbins, Rodney Collins, and Antiwain Nance.

Although the men are now competitors for the same office, they were all previously friends or colleagues.

Precinct 222, located at Oakdale Elementary, has been one of the busiest voting locations in the city.

Channel 9’s Glenn Counts reported that many voters were specifically motivated to cast ballots because of the sheriff’s race.

Candidates have spent the day traveling between different polling sites to speak with citizens.

Collins visited the Oakdale Elementary location to encourage voters. Like his competitors, Collins has been visiting various precincts throughout the city to seek support.

The candidates previously participated in a live debate last month to discuss their platforms for the office.

The North Carolina Board of Elections announced an extension for voting in a Halifax County precinct.

Polls will remain open for an additional hour following a board decision. State policy dictates that results will not be posted online while any polling location in the state is still open for voting.

Election results are expected to begin rolling in around 8:30 p.m. Complete coverage of the primary races will continue throughout the evening.

VIDEO: Mecklenburg County Sheriff candidates debate in front of primetime audience on Channel 9

Mecklenburg County Sheriff candidates debate in front of primetime audience on Channel 9

©2026 Cox Media Group