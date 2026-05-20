Teen curfew at Camp North End is impacting business, store owners say

CHARLOTTE — Some store owners at Camp North End say the teen curfew is hurting business.

According to the Charlotte Observer, several business owners said they’ve seen fewer customers since the curfew took effect at the end of April.

The curfew was put in place after multiple incidents involving disruptive teens. Now, anyone younger than 18 must be with an adult after 6 p.m.

One business owner suggested shifting the curfew by an hour or two later. Camp North End leaders told the Observer they are open to revisiting the policy.

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