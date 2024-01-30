Former Statesville police officer accused of child sex crimes

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A former Statesville police officer has been accused of child sex crimes.

Officers with the Statesville Police Department filed an internal complaint about Stephen Quinn Gordon, 22, on Nov. 21, 2023.

The department immediately started an investigation into what happened.

The police chief also contacted the district attorney’s office and officials from there notified the State Bureau of Investigation, which kicked off a criminal investigation.

Gordon was placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

He resigned on Nov. 29, 2023, after serving since October 2022.

Stephen Quinn Gordon

He was charged with statutory rape of a child who was 15 or younger and statutory sex offense with a child 15 or younger, according to court documents.

He was arrested on Tuesday and was not given a bond.

He will be in court on Wednesday.

“The Statesville Police Department and the City of Statesville take allegations of misconduct and criminal activity very seriously,” officials said in a news release. “We are committed to transparency, accountability, and maintaining the trust of our community. As such, we will continue to cooperate fully with the ongoing criminal investigation.”

