Former student arrested for bringing AR-15-style rifle to Union County school campus

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A former student has been arrested for bringing a gun to a school campus, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

On May 25, deputies said 19-year-old Amen Sankar drove to Porter Ridge High School, parked under the covered walkway near the entrance, and took photographs of his vehicle.

Sankar allegedly then removed an AR-15-style rifle from the vehicle and took additional photos displaying the firearm just feet from the school’s main entrance.

These images were later shared via his Snapchat account, according to deputies.

However, school was not in session, and the campus was unoccupied. Parents were then notified about the incident by the district.

Deputies said Sankar was quickly identified and arrested. He was then charged with possession of a weapon on a school campus.

Amen Sankar

“The safety of our schools and the well-being of our students, staff, and community will always be a top priority for this office. Weapons are not permitted on school campuses, with the only exceptions being those specifically allowed and properly secured under North Carolina General Statutes. There is no excuse for violating these laws. This office will continue to respond swiftly, decisively, and without hesitation to any threat, act of violence, or unlawful possession of a weapon on school grounds,” said Union County Sheriff Eddie Cathey.

Sankar received a $5,000 secured bond and has since been released. However, the investigation into the case is ongoing.

